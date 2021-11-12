13 teams join 1st PBA 3×3 tourney; draw set at Ynares Arena

Larry Fonacier (right) with Kiefer Ravena (File)

By JONAS TERRADO

The PBA will hold a draw Saturday for its initial 3×3 tournament slated Nov. 20 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Thirteen teams are going to be split into different groups during the draw which also serves as the official launch of the league’s own halfcourt event which encountered delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, Cavitex, Limitless App, Meralco, NorthPort, Purefoods, Sista, San Miguel Beer, Terrafirma and TNT are among participants that came from PBA members while the rest of the field is composed of Pioneer, Platinum and Zamboanga.

Players previously listed in the PBA roster are set to play in the 3×3, namely Cavitex’s Larry Fonacier, NorthPort’s LA Revilla, Limitless’ Nico Salva, Sista’s Prince Rivero and TNT’s Almond Vosotros.

Former PBA player Dylan Ababou, who had stints in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3, will suit up for guest team Platinum.

Fil-foreigners Brandon Rosser is slated to play for Limitless and Jeremiah Grey for TNT.

Rosser and Grey are hoping to use the 3×3 to prepare themselves for next year’s PBA Draft after the league relaxed its rules on incoming Fil-foreign cagers beginning in 2022.

PBA 3×3 chairman Dickie Bachmann said the upcoming tourney is the first of six two-day legs followed by a grand final.

Like in the regular PBA season during pre-pandemic times, the 3×3 will also feature three conferences.