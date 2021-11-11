More romantic fun with Paulo Avelino, Janine Gutierrez

Viewers are apt to have more laughter, life-changing lessons, and heartwarming family moments in the second season of “Marry Me, Marry You,” which opens on Nov. 15, 8:40 pm, on the Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and TV5.

The story follows Andrei and Camille (Paulo Avelino and Janine Gutierrez) as they jumpstart a fresh chapter in their lives.

But trouble will rear its ugly head seemingly eager to disrupt everything.

One of the problems that Andrei and Camille have to contend with is Andrei’s best friend Cedric (Jake Ejercito), who is still deeply in love with Camille.

Things will get worse between them when Andrei finds out that Cedric has been plotting against him to win over Camille.

Viewers can also expect more tear-jerking moments between Andrei and his mother Elvie (Cherry Pie Picache), who is also Camille’s godmother, when he finally makes an effort to repair their strained relationship.

However, Andrei’s father Emilio (Edu Manzano) and step-mom Laviña (Teresa Loyzaga) still have no plans of allowing Andrei and Elvie to reunite since they both despise Elvie and are accusing her of taking advantage of Andrei.

Camille’s family struggles will also continue when her brother Kelvin (Adrian Lindayag) comes out as gay to their parents.

On the other hand, Paula’s (Sunshine Dizon) happy love life will be in danger when she gets entangled in a love triangle with her younger suitor Luke (Fino Herrera) and her daughter Koleene (Analain Salvador).

Will Andrei and Camille still be able to live a happy life with their families?

Before the new chapter begins, fans of “Marry Me, Marry You” can relive the ‘kilig’ and most memorable moments from the first season this Friday, Nov. 12, 8 pm on iWantTFC and WeTV iFlix, and this Sunday, Nov. 14, 5 pm on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel.