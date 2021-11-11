How celebrity moms ease health concerns amid the pandemic

What do celebrity-mommies like Ara Mina, Gwen Zamora, Geneva Cruz, Sunshine Cruz, Nikki Valdez, Empress Schuck, Miriam Quiambao, Nina Corpuz, Roxanne Montealegre, Divine Lee Go and Chaye Cabal-Revilla have in common?

Aside from making the health and safety of their families a priority amid the pandemic, these serious homemakers and star mothers rely on the mWell PH app for their health and wellness needs.

The app was launched barely three months ago by Manny V. Pangilinan’s Metro Pacific Investments group to deliver dependable telemedicine services and expert advice straight from reliable doctors and health resources with just a tap of a finger.

With mWell, these moms know they can easily reach primary care and specialized doctors including pediatricians via mWell’s growing line-up of partner-doctors from the country’s top hospitals such as Makati Medical Center, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Asian Hospital and Medical Center, De Los Santos Medical Center, Manila Doctors Hospital and Marikina Valley Medical Center.

Chaye, Chief Finance & Sustainability Officer of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, is proud of the mWell Ph app because she recognizes the need for convenient healthcare for the family. She says, “I want to provide the best possible future for my daughter. As part of mWell, I am able to help moms like me receive the healthcare they deserve.”

Ara says, “mWell is complete. I can do doctor consultations and get fitness programs. Plus, they offer big savings also with the mWellnesss Package where we get three doctor video consultations for only P249. It’s very affordable.”

Gwen gushes, “I like how I am able to book doctor appointments anytime with the option to see a doctor right away. It gives me peace of mind and it’s very convenient!”

Geneva shares, “Being a single working mom is extra challenging especially with the pandemic. That’s why I make sure that I am healthy — physically, mentally, and emotionally so I can take care of my baby girl so much better. I can avail of doctor consultations and wellness tips for my baby and me anytime through the mWell app.”

Empress adds, “These days, hindi natin maiiwasan ang magka-anxiety lalo na sa mga moms na busy na sa work pero kailangan pa din mag attend ng needs ng kids and family. I’m glad there’s already an app for online consultation with trusted doctors including pediatricians for our kids.”

Nikki opines, “The pandemic has caused fear especially for us Moms who worry so much about our family’s health and safety. The mWell PH app has helped me reach doctors who can address my questions and understand what I’m going through.”

Miriam relates, “Nakaka-anxious magpunta sa hospitals. Add to that, the demands of caring for a newborn and a toddler at the same time. Good thing I found mWell PH app for doctor consultations and even wellness tips.”

Divine chimes, “nowadays, health is the topmost priority for our families. We all need a dependable partner like mWell PH that can connect us to doctors and give us nutrition guides and expert fitness programs in one click.”

Nina agrees. “As parents, we naturally worry about our kids’ health and well-being lalo na ngayon. Many of us have not seen our doctors and missed regular check-ups. mWell PH is the all-in-one app that features 24/7 video consult with any doctor, anytime.”

Sunshine says, “it’s a relief! It’s an all-in-one app where you can find everything from doctor consultations, healthy recipes, fitness programs and more! It’s an app that moms can depend on.”

Roxanne says, “COVID isn’t the only disease out there. I’m so thankful that I discovered mWell PH app to teleconsult with doctors in just one tap.”

This holiday season, mWell PH Introduces its latest treat – the Gift of mWellness via the mWellness Subscription Package available until Dec. 31 with no booking fee.

MPIC Group is committed to work towards the achievement of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being. It also supports the MVP Group’s Gabay Kalusugan advocacy focusing on quality and affordable healthcare.

MPIC Chairman, Manny V. Pangilinan says, “MPIC group’s newest foray in digital healthcare brings healthcare closer to every Filipino.”

He added that mWell is committed to providing innovative healthcare solutions through a wide and sustainable network of medical experts and services.

Beyond telemedicine, Joey Lim, MPIC’s President and CEO says, “mWell will be a partner in every stage of the wellness journey.”

In partnership with active8me and Aktivo, mWell offers calorie-controlled recipes developed by nutritionists and workout plans by Olympians and exercise physiologists.

Soon it shall enable users to generate their mWellness Score, tracking their physical activities towards a healthier lifestyle.

The app’s constantly evolving ecosystem is supported by industry and technology stalwarts including CareSpan, Telus and LotusFlare and runs on fast secure payments via PayMaya.

The mWell PH app is available via the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Follow mWell on Facebook and mwellph on Instagram for more updates.