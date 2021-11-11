Charlie Dizon, Joshua Garcia to showcase acting mettle anew

Charlie Dizon and Joshua Garcia, two of the country’s finest young actors, are teaming up for ABS-CBN Entertainment’s “Viral Scandal,” a series about online video scandals set to premiere Monday, Nov. 15.

Charlie and Joshua, who have won praises and accolades for their acting performances, will play the characters of Rica and Kyle in the show, respectively.

Rica is the eldest among children of Kakay (Dimples Romana) and Dan (Miko Raval), who is just finishing her internship in an architectural firm and is about to take the board exam. All is well for Rica and her family until she gets involved in a viral video.

Rica tries to continue her life by applying in Balai Arkitektura, where Kyle (Joshua) is the acting CEO. Here, she will try to regain the confidence she lost from being embroiled in a viral video scandal.

Will there be space for love to blossom between Rica and Kyle?

“Viral Scandal” also stars Jake Cuenca, Jameson Blake, Markus Patterson, Ria Atayde, Maxene Magalona, Aljon Mendoza, Karina Bautista, Louise Abuel, Kaila Estrada,Vance Larena, Gian Magdangal, Arielle Roces, and Aya Fernandez. It will air on the Kapamilya Channel, TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV.