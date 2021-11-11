Bucks get back at Knicks; Durant stars anew for Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket during the game against the New York Knicks. (AFP)

Golden State 123, Minnesota 110

LA Lakers 120, Miami 117 (OT)

Chicago 117, Dallas 107

Phoenix 119, Portland 109

Denver 101, Indiana 98

Washington 97, Cleveland 94

San Antonio 136, Sacramento 117

Oklahoma 108, New Orleans 100

Boston 104, Toronto 88

Milwaukee112, New York 100

Brooklyn 123, Orlando 90

Detroit 112, Houston 104

Charlotte 118, Memphis 108

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – The Milwaukee Bucks turned the tables on the New York Knicks on Wednesday, squandering a 24-point lead before emerging with a 112-100 NBA victory at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks had rallied from a 21-point first-half deficit to stun the reigning champion Bucks in Milwaukee on Friday, but they couldn’t work the same magic on their home floor.

Pat Connaughton’s season-high 23 points for Milwaukee included three three-pointers in the final four minutes ˗ part of a long-range barrage the Bucks used to hold on.

Grayson Allen added two three-pointers in the waning minutes for Milwaukee, who finished with 26 three-pointers on 50 attempts.

The Bucks appeared to have the game in hand when Giannis Antetokounmpo came up with a steal and a dunk for a 24-point lead midway through the third quarter.

DURANT SHINES ANEW

Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant poured in 30 points, LaMarcus Aldridge added 21 and James Harden produced a triple-double of 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists as the Brooklyn Nets bounced back from a blowout loss to the Bulls with a 123-90 victory over the Magic in Orlando.

Kevin Durant (AFP)

Two days after a fourth-quarter collapse in Chicago saw their five-game win streak end, the Nets put together a 17-1 scoring run bridging the third and fourth quarters to seize a late 102-75 lead.

With the Magic unable to score for a span of more than five minutes, Brooklyn pushed their lead to more than 30 points.

The Nets reserves contributed 59 points, including Aldridge’s 21 off the bench, 11 from DeAndre’ Bembry and 10 from Jevon Carter.

Terrence Ross led Orlando with 17 points off the bench. Mo Bamba added 14, but the Magic connected on just 38% of their shots overall and made just four of 33 three-point attempts.

In Houston, Detroit’s Jerami Grant stole the show with 35 points in the Pistons’ 112-104 victory over the Rockets.

The game was billed as a marquee showdown between the top two picks in the NBA draft ˗ Detroit’s No. 1 overall selection Cade Cunningham and Houston’s second overall selection Jalen Green.

Cunningham scored 20 points with four rebounds, and Green delivered 23 with five rebounds.

Grant, meanwhile, scored 21 of his 35 points in the third quarter to help Detroit rally for just their second win of the season.