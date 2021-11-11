Biado, 5 other Pinoy cue artists advance to KO stage

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Six Filipino cue artists remained unbeaten after two games in the knockout stage of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Open 9-Ball Championship Wednesday at the Power Break Billiard Hall in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

CARLO BIADO (File)

Former world champion Carlo Biado survived compatriot Arnel Bautista’s late charge to post a 9-7 victory in the tournament.

Biado raced to a 5-0 lead before Bautista found his touch to win six of the next nine racks to keep close at 8-6.

But Biado, the reigning US Open Pool Champion, sealed the win to join Roland Garcia, Arman Cagol, Jhay Miranda, Israel Rota and Harry Vergara in the next round.

Garcia dumped Aikhouri Ghaith of Jordan, 9-1; Cagol edged Jayson Nuguid, 9-6; Rota subdued Aivhan Maluto, 9-6; and Vergara downed Oliver Medenilla, 9-6.