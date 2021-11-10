MPBL turning pro for invitational tourney

Officials and representatives of various teams taking part in the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Invitational Tournament.

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League is in the process of turning processional.

Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas spokesperson Mark Zambrano disclosed this recently, adding that they are already getting accreditation from the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) for the country’s regional men’s league.

“There will also be meetings with our team managers, league officials, and the Games and Amusements Board regarding this matter,” Zambrano said.

For now, the league is looking forward to tweaking a few rules when it opens the Invitational Tournament on Dec. 11 to 21.

One of the changes will be foregoing the height restrictions for Fil-foreigners. Previously, Fil-foreigners above 6-foot-5 in height were not allowed to join the league.

Organizers are also still finalizing which of the three venues they will use: the Caloocan Sports Complex, Ynares Sports Arena in Antipolo or Sta. Rosa Sports Complex.

Thirteen teams have already confirmed their participation: Lakan season champion Davao Occidental Tigers, the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, the Makati Super Crunch, the GenSan Warriors, the Caloocan Supremos, the Sarangani Marlins, the Rizal Golden Coolers-Xentro Mall, the Marikina Shoemasters, the Laguna Heroes, the Bicol Volcanoes, the Imus Bandera, the Negros Mascuvados, and a team from Bacolod.

Other MPBL member teams who want to join the Invitational are given a Wednesday afternoon deadline to make their decision. The final list of participating teams will be announced on Thursday.