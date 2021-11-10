Bitoon shines as AICC grabs FilBasket lead

Another win for AICC Manila cagers. (File)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

AICC Manila downed MTrans Batangas City, 81-78, to seize the solo lead in the FilBasket Subic Championship at the Subic gym Tuesday.

Chris Bitoon and Hesed Gabo fired 18 and 12 points, respectively, for AICC Manila, who notched its seventh win in eight outings.

Meanwhile, the San Juan Knights clobbered the Muntinlupa Defenders, 92-66, to improve their win-loss record to 5-2 for third place.

Jun Manzo and Paolo Hernandez led the Knights with 16 and 12 points, while Arvin Gamboa and Christian Bunag chipped in 11 points each.

The Knights led by as many as 31 points midway in the fourth period.

Meanwhile, Pasig Sta. Lucia toppled Medical Depot, 78-65, to fan its winning streak to three games and improve to 4-3.

Cedrick Ablaza powered the Realtors with 18 points and nine rebounds while Rudy Lingganay added 18 points, five boards and four assists.