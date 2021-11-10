Biado too classy for rival; other Pinoy bets win

CARLO BIADO

Reigning US Open champion Carlo Biado, Roland Garcia, Arman Cagol and Jayson Nuguid bested their respective rivals to jumpstart their bids in the Abu Dhabi Open 9-Ball Championship Tuesday at the Power Break Billiard Hall in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Showing the brilliance that enabled him to rule the prestigious US event last September, Biado blanked Mohamad Eiljeffrey, 9-0, while Garcia likewise overwhelmed local bet Hussain Ali, 9-4.

Garcia is coming off big wins in the Wichita 10-Ball and Oklahoma 9-Ball Open tournaments.

The Dubai-based Cagol, on the other hand, also did not disappointment as he subdued compatriot Jordan Banares, 9-5, while the Abu Dhabi-based Nuguid edged countryman Carlo Raymundo, 9-7.

Other Filipinos who hurdled their opening round rivals were Arnel Bautista, Oliver Medenilla , Aivhan Maluto and Israel Rota.

Bautista toppled another Pinoy tumbok king Jhun Banlasan, 9-4, Medenilla smashed Mohamad Fharaj of Iran, 9-5, Maluto downed Abdulla AlNuami of UAE 9-5, and Rota beat Mohamad Ali of UAE, 9-5.

The tournament offers a total prize pot of 46,000 UAE dirham (around P600,000) with the champion player pocketing 20,000 AED (around P270,000).