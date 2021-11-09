Marian Rivera celebrates four years of ‘Tadhana’

They say life is a myriad of experiences, of possibilities, and of ups and downs. Every chapter is a colorful narrative of one’s difficulties and triumphs—with each success deserving a celebration.

This November, as “Tadhana” marks its fourth year on air, the award-winning drama anthology hosted by Kapuso Primetime Queen Marian Rivera continues to celebrate the stories of every Filipino’s triumphs, sparking hope and inspiration to viewers here and abroad.

“Apat na taon na tayo mga Kapuso. Ako at ang lahat ng mga taong bumubuo sa Tadhana ay nag-uumapaw ang pasasalamat sa inyong walang-sawang pagsuporta sa aming programa mula umpisa hanggang ngayon,” said Marian.

She shares that viewers can only expect more great things from the show.

“Makakaasa kayo na mas lalo pa naming pagagandahin ang mga kuwentong ibabahagi namin sa inyo. Kaya naman sa ating ika-apat na taon, samahan ninyo ako at ating saksihan ang mga kuwentong magbibigay sa atin ng inspirasyon at pag-asa sa pagtahak natin sa ating tadhana,” she added.

For its month-long anniversary special, “Tadhana” has lined up heartwarming episodes featuring some of the country’s highly-acclaimed actors.

For its opening salvo this Nov. 13 and Nov. 20, it will air the complicated story of two parents and the daughter caught between them in “Sa Ngalan ng Ama.”

The formidable cast includes award-winning actor Gabby Concepcion, Thea Tolentino, Ariella Arida, Bubbles Paraiso, and Eula Valdez.

In the story, Gabby plays Christian, the biological father of Tracy portrayed by Thea. Choosing to be true to herself after coming out as a lesbian, Diane played by Ariella leaves Christian and raises Tracy without him.

After many years, Christian tries to reclaim the daughter he never met. But this is not without a fight from Coco, portrayed in the episode by Eula.

Coco is the lesbian guardian of Tracy who assumed responsibility of taking care of Tracy when Dianne died during childbirth.

Viewers should also catch the second episode of Tadhana’s 4th Anniversary Special, “Kabayaran” which is set to air on Nov. 27 and Dec. 4.

After the death of her father Danilo, Joy is abused and maltreated by her mother Hilda and stepsister Fatima. Hilda blames Joy for the death of Danilo. Eventually, Hilda and Fatima create a scheme to get rid of Joy. They sell her to John, an American with illegal businesses in the country who makes a sex slave out of Joy. Years later, Joy manages to escape from John and with the help of her best friend, she devises a plan to exact revenge. Will she be able to succeed?

Join Marian in celebrating the stories of your triumphs in life. Watch the month-long anniversary of “Tadhana,” Saturdays at 3:15 p.m. after “Wish Ko Lang!” on GMA Network.

Further, as part of its fourth anniversary celebration, “Tadhana” is also giving away a house and lot to a lucky overseas Filipino worker (OFW) or his/her family member.

For more details, visit Tadhana’s official Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TadhanaGMA.

Kapuso abroad can watch Tadhana on the Network’s international channel, GMA Pinoy TV.