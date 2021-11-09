Champ Sultan also wants to face Japanese star Inoue

Jonas Sultan signs his autograph for one of his fans upon his arrival at the NAIA Terminal 3 Monday night. (Ariel Fernandez)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Jonas Sultan is dreaming of facing well-decorated Japanese fighter Naoya Inoue to highlight his professional career in the future.

Sultan, who is still on cloud nine after his huge win over Puerto Rican knockout artist Carlos Caraballo late October in New York city, said he is impressed with Inoue’s accomplishments that include being a three-division world champion.

“Gusto ko talaga siyang makalaban,” Sultan said in Tuesday’s guesting at the Philippine Sportswriters Association Online Forum.

Sultan said he respected Inoue but believes he can find ways to look at Inoue’s weaknesses once his “dream match” comes true – the same way he did when he defeated Caraballo to capture the WBO Intercontinental bantamweight title.

“Lahat naman ng mga boksingero, may kahinaan. Kay Caraballo sabi ko noon, mahihirapan ako sa kanya kasi magaling siya na boxer. Pero nahanapan ko siya ng butas,” said the Zamboanga del Norte pugilist who is being supported by Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero.

While that dream match remains a dream, Sultan said he is ready for whatever fights are in store for him – world title fight or not.

“Kahit anong laban, okay lang sa akin. Basta magti-training lang ako at paghahandaan ko kung ano man yon,” Sultan said.

Holding 18 wins including 11 knockouts against five losses, Sultan said his earliest fight will probably be in February or March next year.