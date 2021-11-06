‘Mars Pa More’ now has ‘Pars’ in Kuya Kim

Kuya Kim has been added as regular host of “Mars Pa More.”

Show regulars Iya Villania and Camille Prats officially welcomed their first ever “Pars” in a virtual press reveal on Wednesday.

“It’s unexpected and a complete surprise to us kasi he’s a pars,” Camille said. “But we got excited as we also want to reach out not only to nanays out there, but also to kids, the bagets viewers and pasok doon si Kuya Kim with all his trivia.”

“Also, for the pars, may magtatayo na sa bandila ng male viewers. Naiba ang batuhan namin with Kuya Kim there,” she added.

Iya, on her part, said Kuya Kim’s segments are to watch for.

“Among the three of us, siya ‘yung lalabas. He will go to restaurants, to gyms to interview Kapuso stars. Hindi namin ‘yun magagawa,” Iya said.

Kuya Kim already started taping new episodes for “Mars Pa more,” now titled “Mars Pa more with Pars Kim Atienza” and he is more than happy with what they came up with.

“First episode pa lang, we enjoyed it na,” he said.

“I wasn’t expecting the show to be this enjoyable, it’s so much fun to do. Parang naglalaro lang kami. We do three shows per taping day. Parang bitin nga, kasi ambabait ng lahat, pati production staff. Everyone is pleasant.”

The show has fresh, new segments.

In “Mars/Man of the Hour,” Filipinos whose accomplishments have brought prestige to the country are given the spotlight; in “Mars/Pars of the World,” viewers are given a virtual tour of scenic and exotic locations abroad by fellow Filipinos living there; and in “Benta Box,” the hosts personally converse with online followers who are handed a surprise, hidden in mystery boxes.

An entertaining spin on intrigahan with celebrity guests also awaits viewers in “Lightning Laglagan,” and “Pasabog Na Chika.”

Kuya Kim makes his first appearance on “Mars Pa More with Pars Kim Atienza,” Nov. 8, 8:45 a.m. on GMA-7.