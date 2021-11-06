Kaya-Iloilo battles young Azkals in Copa Alcantara opener

By JONAS TERRADO

Game Today

(National Training Centre, Carmona)

7:30 p.m. — Kaya vs ADT

Kaya-Iloilo and the Azkals Development Team look to take advantage of their

recent overseas stints when they face off tonight at the start of the Copa Paulino Alcantara at the PFF National Training Centre in Carmona, Cavite.

JOVIN BEDIC

The two clubs meet at 7:30 p.m. as local football returns from a one-year hiatus with the staging of the country’s annual cup competition named after the great Filipino footballer who played for FC Barcelona in the 1920s.

Kaya and ADT are among the five clubs that will take part in the two-week competition following the sudden pullout of last season’s Philippines Football League champion United City.

It could be an interesting matchup pitting a Kaya side that played in the AFC Champions League and an ADT squad featuring some players who took part in the recent U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

The winner will gain a headstart in its immediate goal of securing one of the two semifinal slots in Group B.

Kaya and ADT are also joined by Mendiola FC 1991, which will face the two teams on Nov. 10 and 13.

Jovin Bedic, Audie Menzi, Kenshiro Daniels, Simone Rota, Masa Omura, Marwin Angeles, Carlyle Mitchell and goalkeeper Zach Banzon are among the players from ACL that are expected to play key roles for Kaya.

Oliver Bias, Yrick Gallantes, Sandro Reyes and goalkeeper Quincy Kammeraad are some of the Azkals U-23 players who will suit up for ADT along with Jarvey Gayoso, who was loaned to Kaya during the Champions League.