Ginebra’s Thompson ready and excited to unveil signature shoe

Scottie Thompson









By CARLO ANOLIN







The long wait is finally over.

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel standout Scottie Thompson is set to unveil his first signature shoe, simply dubbed as “Scottie 1,” with sports and apparel brand World Balance this month.

More than just a shoe, Thompson said representing one of the homegrown brands had a huge impact on him especially as a professional basketball player in the PBA.

“I am really excited and proud to join the World Balance family,” said Thompson. “I believe the brand is the perfect partner because World Balance has shown that they are a steadfast supporter of those who want to take on the world and win in different ways.”

Thompson revealed that he has worn his own signature shoe for the past two conferences, namely the back-to-back PBA Philippine Cup, and lauded the footwear’s comfort and performance.

Much like the Gin Kings’ colors, Scottie 1 also featured a red and white colorway as the words “faith,” “hard work,” and “discipline” are inscribed on the shoes in all caps along with its meaningful “ST” logo.

First teased in May, the 28-year-old Thompson unveiled the logo for his signature line which symbolizes the initial “S” and the number “6.”

Thompson, a former Perpetual Help hotshot, became the brand’s image since the 80s era and followed the footsteps of PBA legend Philip Cezar.



