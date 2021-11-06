ABS-CBN launches Star Magic Records

ABS-CBN launched on Thursday a new music label – Star Magic Records.

According to Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi, it is Star Magic’s way of expanding the brand of the network’s talent management arm.

“When we brought up the idea of having a sub-label for Star Magic, hindi ako nagdalawang salita. Sila Roxy (Liquigan) and Jonathan (Manalo) (of ABS-CBN Music) were very accommodating and very welcoming of the growth and the possibilities of expanding our artists into the recording genre,” he said.

Roxy added, “It’s really putting the artist on a global stage. Feeling namin if mas marami tayo, mas maganda.”

“We are not just sticking to one label. Mas marami, mas may focus tayo because Star Music is about mainstream music, Star Pop is pop music, Tarsier is for dance, EDM. DNA is for alternative music. Feeling namin, mas marami pang magagawa with mas maraming record labels,” he added.

Announced as the label’s first-ever artist was AC Bonifacio.

She just released her debut single titled “Fool No mo.”

AC is excited.

“I’ve been in the industry for a while now and as a dancer lang talaga. I’m friends with sila Darren (Espanto), Kyle (Echarri) and they always get to work with Sir Jonathan and Sir Roxy. Now that I get to work with them and with this new label too, and this song, I am just so excited. There’s a lot of pressure on my shoulder being their first artist but I will do my best,” she said.

Talking about her single, AC said it was her first time to write a song and she is happy with the result.

“I did write a part in the song. It was my first time writing. I am not a writer. I am more on movement. Movement became my diary, that’s where I release all my feelings. So that was my first time to release it and write down what I felt. I just kept writing and writing. I had the beat with me. Sir Jonathan was helping me. We were sending it back and forth and he was giving me feedback also.”

“Fool No Mo” is now available in various streaming platforms.