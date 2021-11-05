PSA Cup, 2 other major races slated Sunday at San Lazaro Park

Boss Emong is among the favorites in the Silver Cup.

Racing fans are in for a big Sunday treat as the San Lazaro Business and Leisure Park plays host to three big events highlighted by the staging of the star-studded Silver Cup.

Sponsored by the Philippine Racing Commission (Philracom) and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), the P4 million Silver Cup will have noted champions vying for the top prize of P2.4 million.

Also up for the day are the Philracom-sponsored Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Cup and the 2nd Leg of the Juvenile Stakes series

Likely to get the bettors’ fancy in the PSA Cup is recent PCSO 3-YO Maiden Stakes winner Mommy Caring (Striding Ahead out of On A Mission).

Out to foil her bid for the P300,000 top prize are Arrabiata, Well Done, Roll Da Dice, Shanghai Silk, Kevlar, Tocque Bell and Luke Skywalker.

Boss Emong, Super Swerte, and Princess Eowyn are among the big names in the Silver Cup that will be contested over 1,750-meter distance.

Boss Emong is out to follow up his impressive win in the 2021 Philracom Chairman’s Cup.

Expected to put up a good fight is comebacking 2017 Presidential Gold Cup winner Dewey Boulevard along with Gusto Mucho, King Tiger, Wonderland, Great Wall and Sprint winner Son Also Rises.

Gomezian, on the other hand, is heavily favored to repeat his win in the opening leg of the Juvenile Stakes series.

But he can’t be too overconfident because a mistake will give an opening for Enigma Uno, Radio Bell, Rap Bell and Ballet champion to strike in the race offering P600,000 to the winner’s connection.