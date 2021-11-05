PBA may resume games in Metro Manila under Alert Level 2

Robert Bolick of NorthPort

By JONAS TERRADO

Leagues like the PBA and sports that were played recreationally during pre-pandemic times will be allowed to resume in Metro Manila after it was placed under Alert Level 2.

The Inter-Agency Task Force began placing the National Capital Region under less-restrictive regulations Friday, Nov. 5 until the 21st, which could serve as a major boost for the PBA to kick off its second conference and the inaugural 3×3 tournament.

COVID-19 cases have significantly dropped in the past weeks, prompting the agency to ease of quarantine restrictions in the metropolis.

IATF regulations disclosed that contact sports can resume as long as they are “approved by the LGU where such games shall be held,” which means the PBA or similar leagues may need to wait a bit longer before they can start.

Venues will be allowed to operate with a “maximum of 50 percent indoor venue capacity for fully vaccinated individuals and those below 18 years of age, even if unvaccinated, and 70 percent outdoor venue capacity.”

That may also pave the way for the league to be granted the clearance to allow a limited number of fans to watch the games.

New guidelines also permit “internet cafes, billiard halls, bowling alleys, skating rinks, archery halls, swimming pool and similar venues,” which means that even training sessions can go ahead provided that health and safety protocols are observed.

Interior and Local Government undersecretary Epimaco Densing also said in an interview with Teleradyo Thursday, Nov. 4 that recreational basketball that is commonly played in the streets is now permitted under the new guidelines.