NCT 127 to headline Shopee show

By NEIL RAMOS

NCT 127, one of today’s hottest K-pop boy bands, will delight Filipino audiences with their chart-topping hits at Shopee’s 11.11 TV show on Nov. 11, 9:30pm on GMA 7 and Shopee Live.

To add more sizzle to the extravaganza are top local celebrities Jessy Mendiola, Aira Bermudez, Rocco Nacino, Klea Pineda, Andre Paras, and Gil Cuerva.

Note that viewers stand a chance to win prizes and giveaways worth over ₱12,000,000, including two new house & lots and a brand-new car.

Shopee’s annual 11.11 Big Christmas Sale is an apt celebration with more and more people using the online shopping platform.

In fact, the number of sellers and brands on Shopee surged by 60% in 2021, while 1 in 3 shoppers at its recent 9.9 event was new to the platform.

The 11.11 Big Christmas Sale, which ushers in the year’s busiest shopping season, presents Shopee’s greatest selection of deals, fun, and entertainment for everyone.

Users can look forward to the widest variety of discounted products from over 25 categories as with unbeatable promos.

International superstar Jackie Chan also returns with a fun commercial for the 11.11 Big Christmas Sale.

After his 9.9 commercial met with viral success by garnering 435 million views online, the action-packed sequel sparked excitement for all users as well.

Fans can catch the commercial here: https://shp.ee/64cba9b

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines, said, “Christmas holds a special place in Filipinos’ hearts. During this season of giving, Shopee Philippines hopes to make this year’s festivities even more memorable for both our users and sellers. As the holidays approach, we aim to bring more joy to shoppers and help them save more on things they love by curating the best deals. We’ve also pioneered efforts to expand our digital ecosystem to help more consumers, businesses, and communities access and benefit from e-commerce. We invite everyone to join us in making this the biggest and most impactful 11.11.”