Jomari’s focus

By NESTOR CUARTERO

“I’d be a fool to say I didn’t miss acting. Of course, I do. I had been an actor for 25 years,’’ 90s matinee idol-turned public servant Jomari Yllana says.

Jomari admits it was hard outgrowing his actor side when he was elected Paranaque councilor in 2016.

Unlike other actors who continue to act in TV and movies during breaks, the former Guwapings star totally shunned showbiz work since getting elected, first in 2016, and again in 2019.

There had been many offers, some of them quite tempting, but he chose to embrace his new advocacy, public service. Jomari did say that when the time comes that he shall want to act again, it will be in a good, quality movie.

His last acting assignment was on GMA’s “Half-Sisters,” a long-running 2014 drama series.

When he assumed office on his first year as councilor, he was named minority floor leader. He was also the first independent candidate who won in Paranaque.

Jomari is currently seeking reelection for the same council post in the May 2022 national election.

“Working for government has been a learning curve for me. I purposely left showbiz so I could focus,’’ Jomari describes his two 3-year terms.

To strengthen his foundation in government service, he attended courses at the University of the Philippines’ National College of Public Administration and Governance between 2016 and 2019.