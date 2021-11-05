FIBA 3×3 lauds Chooks-to-Go’s commitment in pro circuit



Chooks-to-Go Sports and Marketing head Mel Macasaquit, FIBA 3×3 Managing Director Alex Sanchez at the Radisson Blu Hotel and Resort Corniche in Abu Dhabi





FIBA 3×3 managing director Alex Sanchez lauded the participation of Manila Chooks TM in the pro circuit, the latest was the Abu Dhabi Masters, saying the commitment of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 has helped increase the popularity of the halfcourt game.

“I think we should be very grateful to Chooks-to-Go for insisting and continuing its effort to help 3×3 in the Philippines,” said Sanchez. “We always thought and believed that the Philippines is a great opportunity and market for 3×3.”

“Therefore, we can only be grateful for this continuous effort in these difficult times where we know the pandemic is hitting the Philippines hard.”

Since the pandemic broke out, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 has sent teams to four FIBA 3×3 World Tour Masters tournaments.

Back in November 2020, Manila Chooks TM competed in the Doha Masters.

This season, Manila Chooks TM competed in the Doha, Montreal, and Abu Dhabi Masters.

The results though have been far from expected as Manila Chooks TM went 1-1 in the qualifying draw of the Doha Masters while going winless in both the main draw of both the Montreal and Abu Dhabi Masters.

Though the results fell short of expectations, Sanchez understands that the program is still a work in progress.

“Well, I think that we have proven that we believe in Chooks-to-Go,” he said. “We invited you to several events during these 18 months of pandemic and you are here with us in Abu Dhabi.

“Unfortunately, it did not perform as expected. We hope that when it’s allowed to continue training, Chooks-to-Go can send strong teams. From that perspective, we believe in what you are doing. We hope that by the end of this pandemic, Chooks-to-Go will come back stronger like in the past. We will continue to support you,” he expressed.

Besides sending a team to Abu Dhabi, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 also renewed its ties with FIBA 3×3 as Sanchez met with the company’s sports and marketing head Mel Macasaquit.

During the meeting, FIBA 3×3 shared that once the conditions clear, they will be back in Manila to strengthen their ties with the league.

“We were close to having a 2020 Manila Masters. The issue is the current pandemic. We had a nice venue chosen together,” lamented the Spanish sports official.