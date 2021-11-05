Clarkson, Jazz outplay Hawks; Thunder jolt Lakers anew

Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz. (AFP)







Oklahoma City 107, LA Lakers 104

Boston 95, Miami 78

Utah 116, Atlanta 98

Phoenix 1234, Houston 111

Philadelphia 109, Detroit 98

ATLANTA (AFP) – The Utah Jazz cemented their place at the top of the Western Conference on Thursday, defeating Atlanta 116-98, on Thursday.

Jordan Clarkson made 30 points off the bench while Bojan Bogdanovic had 23 with Joe Ingles adding 19. Frenchman Rudy Gobert had 13 points with 15 rebounds.

Just one point separated the teams heading into the final quarter, with Utah clinging to a 75-74 lead.

But the Jazz turned on the offensive power in the fourth quarter, outscoring Atlanta 41-24 to romp home for the win – their seventh in eight games.

In Los Angeles, the Oklahoma City Thunder took advantage of the absence of the injured LeBron James to score a come-from-behind 107-104 victory over the Lakers at the Staples Center.

James, who is expected to face at least a week out of action after suffering an abdominal strain, looked on from the sidelines as the Lakers blew a 19-point lead to fall to 5-4.

Meantime, Jaylen Brown scored 17 points as the Boston Celtics stunned the high-flying Miami Heat to complete back-to-back road wins in Florida.

The Celtics, fresh from a 92-79 win over Orlando on Wednesday, were convincing 95-78 winners over Miami after a dominant first-half display.

The upset loss was Miami’s first home defeat of the season, jolting a team who had impressed en route to building a 6-1 record to lead the Eastern Conference.

In-form Miami ace Tyler Herro was restricted to just six points from the bench, while Kyle Lowry also finished with six points before limping off with a sprained left ankle in the third quarter.

Jimmy Butler led Miami’s scoring with 20 points while Duncan Robinson had 16 points.

After Miami took the first quarter 24-18, Boston erupted in the second quarter to outscore the Heat 33-9.

That gave the Celtics a 51-33 half-time advantage from which the Heat never recovered.

Miami’s defeat allowed the Philadelphia 76ers to leapfrog them into first place at the top of the Eastern Conference.

The Sixers improved to 7-2 with a 109-98 win over the hapless Detroit Pistons in the Motor City on Thursday.

Detroit, chasing only their second win of the season, led 66-63 at half-time but faded badly after the half-time as Philadelphia pulled clear.

The Sixers outscored the Pistons 23-16 in both the third and fourth quarters to ease to victory.

Seth Curry, who had led the Sixers to defeat over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, was once again on form, leading the scorers with 23 points.

Tyrese Maxey had 20 points while Joel Embiid added 19. Shake Milton chipped in with 16 points while Georges Niang added a useful 14 from the bench.