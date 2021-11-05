‘Balitanghali’ marks 16 years of serving hottest news

Since its launch in 2005, “Balitanghali” has become an alternative to the usual noontime offerings, setting a trend and prompting other networks to follow suit.

As it celebrates its 16th year this November, “Balitanghali” remains the preferred midday news source by viewers and critics alike.

At the 42nd Catholic Mass Media Awards, “Balitanghali” took home the “Best Special Event Coverage” award for its coverage of the eruption of Taal Volcano in 2020.

“Balitanghali” is anchored by seasoned journalists Raffy Tima and Connie Sison.

Raffy has done coverage here and abroad, with some of his stories reaping honors from prestigious award-giving bodies including the New York Festivals and US International Film and Video Festival. He is also a two-time Best Male Newscaster awardee at the PMPC Star Awards for Television.

Connie also has her own share of awards. In 2018, she represented the Philippines at the Monte-Carlo TV Festival in Monaco for her outstanding coverage of the Resorts World Attack for Unang Hirit in June 2017. She is also the very first recipient of the Department of Science and Technology’s Bantog Award for Media Practitioner in Television for Pinoy MD.

Raffy and Connie only have words of gratitude to the public for “Balitanghali’s” continued success.

“Balitanghali has immensely shaped my journalistic career since I have spent most of my years in broadcasting anchoring Balitanghali. I am able to put to use the knowledge and experience I get from field reporting when I interview big personalities and experts in the newscast,” says Raffy.

Meanwhile, Connie takes pride in being able to deliver Serbisyong Totoo through the program. “Through its vast reach, I am able to carry out one of my purposes in life—which is to give voice to our kababayans and help bring solution to their plight,” she shares.

“Balitanghali” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. after GTV Reality strip on GTV.

Kapuso abroad can watch the newscast on the Network’s international channel, GMA News TV.