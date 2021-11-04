Seth Curry stars as Sixers tame Bulls; Nets romp to 3rd win in row

Joel Embiid (21) of the Philadelphia 76ers, Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers, and Seth Curry #31 of the Philadelphia 76ers high-five during a game. (AFP)

Boston 92, Orlando 79

Indiana 111, New York 98

Toronto 109, Washington 100

Cleveland 107, Portland 104

Philadelphia 103, Chicago 98

Brooklyn 117, Atlanta 108

LA Clippers 126, Minnesota 115

Memphis 108, Denver 106

Dallas 109, San Antonio 108

Golden State 114, Charlotte 92

Sacramento 112, New Orleans 99

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Seth Curry and Joel Embiid led the way as a depleted Philadelphia 76ers handed the Chicago Bulls only their second defeat of the season on Wednesday.

The Sixers, missing unsettled star Ben Simmons as well as Danny Green and Tobias Harris — out with a hamstring injury and Covid-19, respectively — led almost from start to finish at the Wells Fargo Center to clinch a 103-98 victory.

Curry led the scorers for Philadelphia with 22 points while Embiid and Georges Niang both had 18 points as the Sixers improved to 6-2.

Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls scorers with 37 points while Zach Lavine had 27.

Only one other Bulls player ˗ Lonzo Ball with 13 points ˗ made double figures.

Elsewhere Wednesday, Nikola Jokic posted a game-high 34 points but it was not enough to stop the Denver Nuggets from falling to a 108-106 defeat to the in-form Memphis Grizzlies.

Reigning NBA MVP Jokic had 11 rebounds with five assists while Will Barton added 26 points for Denver.

Kevin Durant

In New York, the Brooklyn Nets romped to a third straight victory with a 117-108 defeat of the Atlanta Hawks.

Kevin Durant delivered 32 points, seven rebounds and five assists with support from Joe Harris (18 points), James Harden (16) and Patty Mills (14).

In San Francisco, the expected duel between the Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball and Golden State’s Steph Curry failed to materialize as the Warriors secured a 114-92 win to improve to 6-1 at the top of the Western Conference.

Ball was held to 14 points and Warriors star Curry finished with a modest 15-point tally.

Instead it was left to the Warriors’ Jordan Poole and Charlotte’s Miles Bridges to provide the fireworks.

Bridges led the game scoring with 32 points, including five three-pointers, while Poole posted 31 points for Golden State. Poole made seven of 16 attempts from three-point distance.