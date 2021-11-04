Pasig, San Juan chessers keep share of PCAP North lead

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Pasig City and San Juan blasted their rivals to remain at the helm in the Northern Division of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) third conference online tournament Wednesday.

The Pasig City King Pirates, still in cloud nine after halting San Juan’s 13-game winning streak over the weekend, trounced the Pampanga Checkers, 16-5, and the Manila Indios Bravos, 13.5-7.5.

San Juan, for its part, regained its winning form by routing Isabela, 14.5-6.5, and Caloocan, 18.5-2.5.

Both Pasig and San Juan improved to 16-1 win-loss records while Caloocan slipped to 15-2.

Laguna, meanwhile, is fourth with a 13-4 mark after an 11-10 loss to Manila and a 13.5-7.5 victory over Isabela.

Trailing the top four teams were Manila (12-5), Isabela (9-8), Rizal (7-10), Davao (6-11), Bangkok (5-12), Pampanga (5-12), Olongapo (4-13) and Pengcheng (0-17).

In the South Division, Team Paralympics remained on top with a 13-3 mark after a 12-9 victory over Toledo.

Iloilo was a close second with 13-4, followed by Penang (12-5), Singapore (11-6), Negros (10-7), Lapu-Lapu (9-8), Toledo (9-8), Camarines (8-8), Surigao (3-14), Mindoro (3-14), Palawan (3-14) and Sunrays (1-15).