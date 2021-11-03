Side A’s ‘White Album out on vinyl

Vicor Records has just made available on vinyl Side A’s ‘White” album.

And it’s also in white vinyl.

Note the album is the band’s first under Vicor Music.

At the time, Side A had already established themselves a top draw act in the live circuit.

The release of the white album in 1991 made them even bigger.

The reissue is the first colored vinyl disc from Vicor. It is made of 180-gram vinyl and is produced abroad.

The reissue also features the classic embossed title font same as the original release from 1991. That, and of course, the original eight tracks that kept listeners glued to Side A’s brand of soft rock and jazz-inflected pop: “Hold On,” “I Will Always Stay,” “Only You (There Will Never Be Another),” “Time To Let Go,” “I’ll Be

There,” “Chances Are,” “Samahan Mo Ako,” “Lahat May Pag-asa.”

The Side A that recorded the album: Keyboardist-vocalist Naldy Gonzales, bassist-

vocalist Joey Benin, drummer-singer Ernie Severino, lead guitarist-vocalist Kelly Badon and singer Joey Generoso.

The LP is now available through vinyl resellers, Lazada, Shoppee and at https://www.facebook.com/VicorMusic.