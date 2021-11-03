RSA’s wish: A boxing gold in Paris

San Miguel Corp President Ramon S. Ang (second from right) poses with (from left) Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam after handing out incentives for their Tokyo Olympics victories.

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

San Miguel Corp. President Ramon S. Ang personally handed financial incentives to boxers Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial for winning silver and bronze medals in the Tokyo Olympics last August.

Petecio and Paalam received checks worth P5 million each for their silver medal feats, while Marcial got P2 million bonus.

Ang also challenged the three to win the first Olympic boxing gold in Paris three years from now.

Ang also promised to provide the three boxers with any SMC business of their choice that they can put up in their respective provinces.

Petecio and Paalam are natives of Davao del Sur and Cagayan de Oro, while Marcial is from Zamboanga City.

“At a time when our country is seeing the initial signs of hope to recover from the pandemic, our Olympic medalists continue to inspire us to do our best and rise above all difficulties. As we wish them further success in boxing in the coming Olympics and in Eumir’s case, his next professional bout, we are also taking steps to further secure their future with the San Miguel businesses of their choice,”Ang said.

Last August, Ang gave weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz a P10 million incentive for winning the country’s first Olympic gold medal.

San Miguel, a longtime supporter of Philippine sports, backed the Philippine team that won 149 gold medals, 117 silvers, and 121 bronzes in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

During the 2005 Southeast Asian Games, SMC also supported the Philippine team that also won the overall championship with 112 golds, 85 silvers, and 93 bronzes.

SMC also owns a three PBA teams namely San Miguel Beer, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, and Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok.