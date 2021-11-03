MVP to TNT: Good job, prepare for another war

TNT Tropang Giga

By JONAS TERRADO

TNT Tropang Giga owner Manny V. Pangilinan congratulated his team for finally ending a six-year title drought by winning the PBA Philippine Cup.

Pangilinan praised the Tropang Giga for enduring a difficult campaign that eventually bore fruit when they beat the Magnolia Pambansang Manok Hotshots, four games to one, in the recent championship series.

MANNY V. PANGILINAN

“Obviously we are all very glad that TNT won it, and relieved after more than two months of tough games for them. And of course, after a title drought so to speak after six years,” Pangilinan said in an interview with One Sports’ program The Game.

He also tipped his hat to coach Chot Reyes, who steered TNT to its first championship since the 2015 Commissioner’s Cup in his first conference since management decided to bring him back before the start of the season.

“Glad to welcome back Chot. Happy that on his return, he was greeted with a championship,” Pangilinan said.

It was perhaps a victory that Pangilinan will cherish, especially after a series in which the big boss of the MVP Group also voiced his frustration over the officiating during the Tropang Giga’s Game 3 loss.

But that is now forgotten with TNT’s triumph, and Pangilinan urged his team to savor the championship feeling before preparation begins for the second conference which could start later this month.

“We wish you well in the second conference. And remember, consistency in performance. And if you need to change, go ahead. Innovate, right? That is the mantra in today’s world,” he said.