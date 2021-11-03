Globe’s Truth in Action fights fake news about COVID-19 vaccines

The Philippines’ digital adoption journey has paved the way for more prevalent use of the internet, but along with its advancement is also the risk of abuse. An example of this is fake news, an issue that the country has been battling with for several years.

Among the difficult topics that are prone to fake news is the ongoing vaccination efforts of the national government. Fake news triggered hesitancy among a number of Filipinos and caused confusion to many regarding available vaccines in the country.

Some of the most alarming false claims being circulated are:

– Microchips are inserted into those vaccinated by COVID-19, making them susceptible to 24/7 tracking

– COVID-19 vaccines contain COVID-19 virus

– COVID-19 vaccines will cause health hazards

These false claims are spread quickly through social media and other digital channels. Without discernment, the public can become easily scared to get vaccinated due to its supposed ill effects.

With its Truth In Action campaign, Globe is supporting the private sector’s INGAT ANGAT Bakuna Lahat program in an effort to educate the public on the safety of vaccines and encourage everyone to do their part in ending this pandemic. The campaign takes a different approach, using a series of videos illustrating the erroneous claims people have shared about the vaccines. It also includes a pledge that encourages the public to become responsible digital citizens and avoid spreading malicious and fake information online.

“As a digital solutions provider, we hope to educate the public on the hazards of fake news especially at a time of pandemic. We are calling for responsible digital citizenship among our fellow Filipinos, especially vital at this time where proper dissemination of information is crucial to achieve national recovery,” said Yoly C. Crisanto, Globe Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP for Corporate Communications.

In these times of uncertainty and confusion, Globe reiterates the importance of getting critical information only from credible news sources and how we as digital citizens must practice freedom of expression responsibly. Think, research, and think again before clicking and believing everything said online.

The Truth in Action campaign is part of Globe’s commitment to two United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. SDG No. 9 highlights the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. SDG No. 17 aims to strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize global partnerships for sustainable development. Globe is committed to upholding the United Nations Global Compact principles and 10 UN SDGs.

To learn more about Globe’s sustainability efforts, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/about-us/sustainability.html.