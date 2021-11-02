Raging Bulls stun Celtics with great comeback; Spurs fall again

DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls goes for a basket against the Boston Celtics on November 1, 2021 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (AFP)

Philadelphia 113, Portland 103

Cleveland 113, Charlotte 110

Indiana 131, San Antonio 118

Chicago 128, Boston 114

Atlanta 118, Washington 111

Toronto 113, New York 104

Memphis 106, Denver 97

Orlando 115, Minnesota 97

LA Clippers 99, OKC 94

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 37 points as the Chicago Bulls used a fourth quarter surge to overpower the struggling Boston Celtics, 128-114 on Monday.

DeRozan shot 15-of-20 from the field and added seven rebounds for the Bulls, who rallied from a 19 point deficit in the third quarter for the win.

Zach LaVine finished with 26 points and dished out seven assists in the win in front of a crowd of 19,100 the Boston Garden.

Ayo Dosunmu’s three pointer with just under seven minutes left in the fourth quarter capped a 29-9 run to give the Bulls a 106-105 lead.

Chicago stretched its lead to double figures after that and outscored Boston 39-11 overall in the final quarter.

Dosunmu finished with 14 points, Lonzo Ball added 12 for the Bulls, who earned their sixth win in seven games to start the season.

Jaylen Brown had 28 points and seven rebounds to lead the Celtics. Jayson Tatum scored 20, Al Horford chipped in 20 with 10 rebounds and Marcus Smart scored 16 in the loss.

Boston dropped to 2-5 on the season, marking its worst seven-game start since the 2006-07 campaign when they lost six of their first seven games.

Elsewhere, Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Indian Pacers snapped a four game losing streak with a 131-118 blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Pacers cruised to a 22 point lead at halftime and stretched that to 25 halfway through the third quarter in front of a crowd of 17,900 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

In Philadelphia, Seth Curry scored 23 points, Georges Niang added 21 and the host Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 113-103.

Furkan Korkmaz added 15 points and Andre Drummond had 14 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and five steals for the short-handed Sixers, who won their third in a row.

The Sixers played without Joel Embiid (rest), Ben Simmons (personal) and Tobias Harris (Covid-19 health protocols).