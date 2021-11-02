Happy and fruitful reunion for Alcantara, Fil-Am friend

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Francis Casey Alcantara and Fil-American Raymond Sarmiento made us of their reunion and downed Estonian Johannes Seeman and American Wally Thayne, 6-4, 6-2, to capture the M25 Calabasas ITF World Tennis Tour title recently in Calabasas, California.

Francis Casey Alcantara (right) and Fil-American Raymond Sarmiento

Alcantara and Sarmiento, who entered the $25,000 tournament unseeded, displayed superb chemistry as they dropped only one set throughout the competition to prevail.

It was their second title since ruling a Grade 1 tournament in Manila 11 years ago.

They first made their title campaign felt with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over American’s Austin Ansari and Joshua Sheehy then followed it up with a 7-5, 6-1 triumph against Americans Keenan Mayo and Reese Stalder.

They pulled off the tournament’s biggest upset by stunning top-seeded Americans Felix Corwin and Strong Kirchheimer, 6-4, 2-6, 10-7, before trouncing Seeman and Thayne for the title.

Alcantara and Sarmiento also saw action in the singles, but lost their respective first-round matches.

Alcantara yielded to Isaiah Strode, 6-4, 6-1, while Sarmiento succumbed to Connor Farren, 7-6 (0), 7-6 (4).