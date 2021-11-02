Clarkson eyes another milestone after making one for Utah Jazz

Jordan Clarkson

By Reynald Magallon

Jordan Clarkson set a new franchise record for the Utah Jazz after posting the most number of consecutive regular season games with at least one three-point field goal made.

The Filipino-American put his name to Jazz history books after making at least one three-pointer in 99 consecutive regular season games that he played since being traded to the Jazz in 2019.

The impressive streak officially ended on Sunday after Clarkson went for 0-of-7 from beyond the arc, although he still finished with 15 points in the Jazz’s 107-95 road victory over the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks.

Although the streak came to an end, it didn’t bother Clarkson who insisted that he can still start a new one which is not impossible to happen since the last season’s Sixth Man of the Year is having a stellar start that already saw him record a personal milestone of 8,000 career points earlier in the season.

“Nope, Nah, it’s over. Start another one, that’s it,” Clarkson said in an article in NBA.com.

Despite the shooting slump, Clarkson tried to make up for it on the defensive end. He made two crucial steals down the stretch to help the Jazz outlast the Bucks and take a 5-1 start this season.

“I feel like I’ve been saying it for a long time about his care factor and his will. He’s got a lot of pride. He can really score, but he wants to win more than he can score. Those were big plays,” Jazz head coach Quinn Snyder said of Clarkson.