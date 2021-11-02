As usual it’s Brownlee for Ginebra; TNT taps Moore

Ginebra import Justin Brownlee (File)

By JONAS TERRADO

Newly-crowned Philippine Cup champion TNT is bringing in McKenzie Moore for the league’s second conference tentatively set to start in the second week of the month.

Team manager Gabby Cui confirmed the signing of the 29-year-old Moore, who previously played for TNT as one of its two imports in the 2019 East Asia Super League Terrific 12 in Macau.

Moore also played for Mighty Sports Philippines during its title runs in the 2019 William Jones Cup in Taiwan and the 2020 Dubai Invitational with Tropang Giga rookie and Philippine Cup Finals Most Valuable Player Mikey Williams as one of his teammates.

“We believe his versatility and experience can help us for the second conference,” said Cui.

MCKENZIE MOORE

TNT is aiming to complete a double in the 46th season’s final tournament which still has no definite start date since the PBA will still need the approval of the Inter-Agency Task Force.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial earlier said that he’s hoping the league can stage the import-flavored conference in Metro Manila after the Philippine Cup was completed in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Other teams have tapped familiar names in their own bids to prevent the Tropang Giga from sweeping the season.

Losing finalist Magnolia Pambansang Manok signed Mike Harris, who in 2018 helped Alaska win the Governors’ Cup, while Barangay Ginebra San Miguel will again rely on resident import Justin Brownlee, who led the team to four titles between 2016 to 2019.

Paul Harris, who played for TNT and Ginebra, will suit up for Phoenix Super LPG even as Meralco tapped former NBA player Shabazz Muhammad, who once suited up for the Minnesota Timberwolves.