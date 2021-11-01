Not her line

By NESTOR CUARTERO

Despite the anticipation of many that she would run for an elective post, Angel Locsin proved them all wrong when she didn’t file a certificate of candidacy with the Comelec even on its last day, October 8.

Her nephew, lawyer Neri Colmenares, a former congressman, revealed during a recent media forum that the actress herself told him of her decision.

Atty. Colmenares quoted Angel as saying, ‘’Hindi ko po linya ’yang politics.’’

Earlier, talk was that the veteran actress would throw her hat into the political ring. Since Angel had been doing a lot of public service, her next probable step would be a government post.

By not filing any certificate of candidacy, Angel has just won more hearts.

“She’s a true angel,” they say.

“She helps out of her own free will, out of her good heart.”

Neri, a senatorial candidate in the May 2022 national election, graced the recently held World Pan de Sal Day at Quezon City’s pioneering Kamuning Bakery Café.

Neri congratulated Wilson Lee Flores, who leads the annual celebration of World Pan de Sal Day every October 16 in line with World Food Day.

Kamuning Bakery, known for delicious, traditional breads is slowly bringing back “Pandesal Forum” with media and newsmakers.

It has been at No. 43 Judge Jimenez St. corner K-1st Street, Kamuning, Quezon City since 1939.