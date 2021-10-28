San Juan nails 13th PCAP win; Team Paralympics strikes

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

San Juan fanned its winning streak to 13 games in the third conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCA) online tournament Wednesday.

The San Juan Predators first demolished the Pampanga Checkers, 18.5-2.5, before squeaking past the Laguna Heroes, 11-10, to tighten their grip of the top spot in the Northern Division.

Jan Jodilyn Fronda

Grandmaster Oliver Barbosa, International Master Rolando Nolte and Woman International Master Jan Jodilyn Fronda spearheaded San Juan’s assault and crushed the Checkers in blitz, 6.5-0.5, and then the rapid event, 12-2.

While they prevailed over the Checkers with a nary a trouble, the Predators had to dig deeper in surviving the Heroes.

They banked heavily on a 5-2 blitz victory to pull through after losing in the rapid event, 8-6.

Meanwhile, guest Team Paralympics remained at the Southern Division helm with an 11-2 win-loss records after trouncing Negros, 12.5-8.5, and Lapu-Lapu, 14.5-6.5.

IM Daniel Quizon, FM Sander Severino and National Master Henry Lopez provided twin victories apiece for the Paralympics squad as they downed Negros in blitz, 4.5-2.5, and rapid, 8-6.

They also won 5.5-1.5 in blitz and 9-5 in rapid against Lapu-Lapu.

Iloilo and Penang shared second and third with 9-4 cards followed by Singapore (8-5), Camarines (7-6), Toledo (7-6), Lapu-Lapu (7-6), Negros (6-7), Palawan (3-10), Surigao (2-11), Mindoro (2-11) and Sunrays (1-11).

Trailing San Juan, meanwhile, were Caloocan (12-1), Pasig (12-1), Laguna (11-2), Manila (11-2), Isabela (7-6), Rizal (4-9), Davao (4-9), Bangkok (4-9), Olongapo (3-10), Pampanga (3-10) and Pengcheng (0-13).