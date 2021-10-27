Olympic champ Diaz out to build weightlifting academy for youth

Philippines’ Hidilyn Diaz’s golden hands. (AFP)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Hidilyn Diaz, the country’s first Olympic gold medalist, plans to build a weightlifting academy exclusively for the youth.

The sports icon said she envisioned a venue for children to use the sport as a stepping-stone in achieving their future – the same way she did.

“Gusto kong i-share yung blessings ko, experiences at mga learnings ko na mahalaga din ang sports sa nation building and education,” Diaz said Wednesday after being launched as a brand ambassador of BDO.

Although still in the planning stages, Diaz also wants to have a satellite academy to make it more accessible and to call it the “Hidilyn Weightlifting Academy.”

Apart from using her experiences in sports to inspire people, Diaz is also launching a financial literacy advocacy for her fellow athletes.

“Marami kasi akong nakita at narinig na mga atleta na, after ng career nila, walang silang naipundar o naipon,” she said.

“Nakakalungkot kaya ayokong makitang mangyari yon sa akin at sa mga kapwa ko atleta.”

She admitted to making bad financial decisions in the past, and she hoped to share what she learned from those experiences to her athletes.

“Mahalaga kasing i-increase ang awareness on financial education sa mga kapwa ko atleta kasi hindi naman habang buhay din kaming nasa sports,” she said.