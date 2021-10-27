BINI, BGYO go all out in joint concert

After launching their chart-topping debut albums “Born to Win” and “The Light” this month, P-pop sensations BINI and BGYO will perform their original songs live for the first time in their two-night virtual sibling concert, “One Dream: The BINI & BGYO Concert” on November 6 and 7 on KTX.PH, iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV.

P-pop’s first sibling concert promises a setlist of 40 songs that will also include fan-favorites and covers, with each show offering a unique repertoire.

Anticipation for the concert by BLOOM and ACEs, the fan groups of BINI and BGYO, has been tremendous as their exclusive limited edition concert merchandise sold out in only ten minutes after it was made available to the public last week.

Aside from BINI and BGYO, fans can look forward to electrifying performances by guest artists AC Bonifacio, Kritiko, and KZ Tandingan in the November 6 show. On November 7, meanwhile, BINI and BGYO will present more live collabs, sub-unit performances, powerful vocal showcases, and a fan meet on KTX.PH.

Fans can buy the SVIP tickets priced at P1,950 or US$39.99 to watch the two shows and join the fan meet on KTX.PH. VIP tickets, meanwhile, are sold at P1,490 or US$29.99 on KTX.PH, iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV and will provide access to the two shows.

Both groups hit new milestones recently as BINI already reached over one million streams on Spotify, while its new, retro-tinged single “Golden Arrow” has recorded 290,000 YouTube views since its release.

Meanwhile, BGYO’s full album “The Light” has already hit the five-million stream mark on Spotify, with the latest single “When I’m With You” gaining over 400,000 Spotify streams and 400,000 YouTube views.

These achievements follow the sibling groups’ remarkable album launches, as BINI’s “Born to Win” and BGYO’s “The Light,” which were released a week apart, reached the number one spot on the iTunes Albums Chart in the Philippines. All of the tracks from both albums also entered the top 20 on the iTunes Songs Chart Philippines.

After their sibling concert, BINI and BGYO will also be performing live for their international fans at the 1MX Ultimate Music Festival in Dubai on December 3.

Purchase your tickets now to watch “One Dream: The BINI & BGYO Concert,” on November 6 and 7 on KTX.PH, iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV.