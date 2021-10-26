Will Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz fulfill Bro’s mission?

Sisters Mira and Joy (Andrea Brillantes at Francine Diaz) will face an uphill battle in fulfilling Bro’s mission as they try to unite a town torn apart by a false god in ABS-CBN’s inspirational series “Huwag Kang Mangamba.”

How will they restore the people’s faith in Bro and begin their community’s path to healing?

Witness the battle between good and evil in the final three weeks of “Huwag Kang Mangamba” on Kapamilya Channel, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC, WeTV, and iflix.

Mira and Joy’s mission will confront its biggest threat yet as the evil “fake healer” Deborah (Eula Valdes) goes full-on delusional and claims that she is the one and only god.

She will also resort to violence to make non-believers like Mira and Joy succumb to her wishes.

But before the sisters fight Deborah, they will have to settle their differences first as Joy continues to distance herself from Mira.

Their relationship will also be tested even more because Joy will completely turn her back on Mira by joining Deborah’s cult.

As Deborah ramps up her efforts to gain complete control of Hermoso, Mira, Joy, and their friends will have to find solid evidence that proves Deborah is using her position to enrich herself through her illegal activities with mayor Miguel (RK Bagatsing).

Will Mira and Joy be able to show the right path to the people in Hermoso? Will they succeed in exposing Deborah and finally fulfill Bro’s mission?

Gain inspiration from the inspirational series “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” airing weeknights on the Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.

Viewers who use any digital TV box at home such as the TVplus box only need to rescan their device to be able to watch “Huwag Kang Mangamba” on A2Z and TV5.

Viewers outside of the Philippines can also catch it on The Filipino Channel on cable and IPTV.