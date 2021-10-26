Null
Null
in News Roundup

Fil-Am rookie Green makes history for Rockets

176 Views

Jalen Green (AFP)
JALEN GREEN (AFP)



By CARLO ANOLIN


Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green, this year’s No. 2 overall pick, made a historic 30-point outing in a losing effort against the Boston Celtics, 107-97, at the Toyota Center in Texas Sunday night (Monday in Manila).
Green became the first teenager – he’s only 19 – to score 30 points in Rockets history and also set a franchise record for being a rookie with the most three-pointers made.
The Filipino-American guard lived up to the hype after firing 24 points from beyond the arc on a fiery eight-of-10 shooting.
“I’m not trying to force anything,” said Green. “Obviously, I want to win over anything, and if that’s me going to get 30 or 9 or 15 or 20, I will do whatever it takes.”
Green also tied Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves for making the most three-pointers in a game by a teenager in NBA history.
He also matched the record set by Rockets great Yao Ming for the most points made by a franchise rookie in the last 20 seasons.
Despite the defeat, Houston coach Stephen Silas lauded Green’s effort on top of the four new achievements made in a single game.
“He’s talented obviously, and he was putting a lot of pressure on himself to produce and succeed and all of that,” said Silas. “It seems like tonight he didn’t put as much pressure on himself. He just played.” 

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote

Written by Tempo Desk

Tempo 26 October 2021, Tuesday issue