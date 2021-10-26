Fil-Am rookie Green makes history for Rockets

JALEN GREEN (AFP)





By CARLO ANOLIN







Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green, this year’s No. 2 overall pick, made a historic 30-point outing in a losing effort against the Boston Celtics, 107-97, at the Toyota Center in Texas Sunday night (Monday in Manila).

Green became the first teenager – he’s only 19 – to score 30 points in Rockets history and also set a franchise record for being a rookie with the most three-pointers made.

The Filipino-American guard lived up to the hype after firing 24 points from beyond the arc on a fiery eight-of-10 shooting.

“I’m not trying to force anything,” said Green. “Obviously, I want to win over anything, and if that’s me going to get 30 or 9 or 15 or 20, I will do whatever it takes.”

Green also tied Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves for making the most three-pointers in a game by a teenager in NBA history.

He also matched the record set by Rockets great Yao Ming for the most points made by a franchise rookie in the last 20 seasons.

Despite the defeat, Houston coach Stephen Silas lauded Green’s effort on top of the four new achievements made in a single game.

“He’s talented obviously, and he was putting a lot of pressure on himself to produce and succeed and all of that,” said Silas. “It seems like tonight he didn’t put as much pressure on himself. He just played.”