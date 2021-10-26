Battle of the beauty queens

By NEIL RAMOS

This is how some describe Viva’s newest film “My Husband, My Lover.”

The film stars two former beauty queens: Binibining Pilipinas Tourism 2013 titleholder Cindy Miranda and Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa.

It’s going to be a boon amid the ongoing pandemic, what with the two promising their sexiest, most daring performances yet.

Kylie shared: “I think itong film na ito, ito na ‘yung panakamatapang na pagganap ko onscreen. I think hotter siya than anything I’ve done before.”

Cindy added: “Iba ito sa mga nagawa ko before, lalo na yung mga sexy scenes. I think mas romantic siya, mas passionate.”

Not that they want audiences to simply focus on that.

Kylie maintained: “Beyond our sexy scenes, maganda ang story nito. May interesting twist siya na kaabang-abang.”

Cindy offered: “Hindi ito ‘yung usual ‘kabit’ story. We don’t want to divulge too much, though. Panoorin nyo na lang.”

Written by Ricky Lee and directed by McArthur C. Alejandre, “My Husband, My Lover” follows the story of Alice (Kylie) who is married to Noel (Marco Gumabao).

Dutiful a wife as she is, Alice has a secret: he has a kept man, Dennis (Adrian Alandy).

There is nothing wrong with her marriage, but Alice just feels the need to keep both her husband and lover.

Everything is going well until Alice gets pregnant.

Not knowing who the father is, she comes clean to Noel and Dennis.

Noel decides to break up with her, while Dennis vows to take care of her and her baby.

Soon, Noel will settle in a new relationship with Loida (Cindy).

But Alice is not satisfied.

She finds a way to see Noel and start an affair with him.

The tables have turned and Noel is now the kept man.

What happens next?

Untangle the complicated twists and turns of their relationships when “My husband, My Lover” streams on Vivamax starting Nov. 26.