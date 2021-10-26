ABS-CBN evolves into global content company

ABS-CBN is reaching more audiences worldwide as it evolves into a global content creator for different digital platforms like iWantTFC, KTX, YouTube, Kumu, WeTV iFlix, Netflix, and Spotify.

“We recognize the need to innovate and create memorable experiences to keep our Kapamilyas coming back for more,” said ABS-CBN head of digital Jamie Lopez at the IMMAP Digicon Pop recently.

Olivia Lamasan, ABS-CBN Film Productions Inc. managing director, revealed that ABS-CBN had to find ways to reconnect with its audiences even without a broadcast franchise, and this included forging partnerships and collaborating with various groups.

“Without theatrical, without our own broadcast platform, we have evolved into being primarily a content company, providing content even to outside platforms, productions, and partners,” she said.

Asian streaming platform iQiyi has announced that ABS-CBN will produce two original series namely “Hello Heart” starring Gerald Anderson and Gigi De Lana, and “Saying Goodbye” that will be headlined by Seth Fedelin and Andrea Brillantes.

ABS-CBN also continues to strengthen its ties with Pinoy livestreaming and community platform Kumu, wherein it has channels like FYE, MYX Global, and SeenZone, while more than 100 of its Kapamilya artists have their own livestreaming channels as well.

“Pinoy Big Brother” has also started its second season in partnership with Kumu, called “PBB Kumunity Season 10,” wherein its online auditions, 24/7 livestreaming, and online shows are all done on Kumu.

Even if cinemas were closed for more than a year due to the pandemic, ABS-CBN Films also produced a string of hit content like “The House Arrest of Us,” “Hello Stranger,” and “He’s Into Her,” the National Winner for Best Original Programme by a Streamer/OTT at the Asian Academy Creative Awards.

Later this year, movie fans can also look forward to the latest co-production with Kumu, “Love at First Stream,” a movie that will be helmed by Cathy Garcia-Molina.

Primetime Bida teleseryes are also now available for streaming before they air on TV on WeTV iFlix aside from iWantTFC, where users can stream ABS-CBN’s wide library of content for free.

Filipinos also continue to watch ABS-CBN content via Kapamilya Online Live, which gets millions of views daily on the ABS-CBN Entertainment Facebook page that has 31.5 million followers, and via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel that now has 36.6 million subscribers, making it the most subscribed channel in Southeast Asia.

There’s also “Kapamilya YOUniverse” where ABS-CBN’s YouTube channels come together to showcase exciting content made for the platform.

Even ABS-CBN News continues to gain a stronger digital presence. On Facebook, it has recorded 22.7 million followers, while on YouTube it already has 13 million subscribers.

It also produces video stories under its NXT brand, as well as podcasts on Spotify like “ABS-CBN News Flash,” “After The Fact,” and “Post-Game.”

Recently, ABS-CBN News has also joined TikTok.

“As a digital news organization, we continue to be a work in progress but we are grateful and gratified by how we have been accepted by the audience on digital platforms,” Lynda Jumilla, ABS-CBN News Digital head, said.

Lauren Dyogi, ABS-CBN entertainment production head, also explained how a 68-year-old company like ABS-CBN was able to pivot in the middle of the pandemic and a shutdown.

“With both crises, we were really forced to react immediately because we didn’t want to go off-air. We wanted to be available and accessible to a lot of our audience so we just needed to employ available platforms and technology so we can still provide our entertainment programs,” he said.