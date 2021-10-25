TNT’s Erram hits out at Magnolia player for spitting

POY ERRAM (File)

By JONAS TERRADO

TNT’s Poy Erram accused a member of Magnolia Pambansang Manok of unsportsmanlike actions during a tension-marred third game of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

Erram vented his ire on social media, saying that the player was deliberately hurting and even spitting at himself and his TNT teammates during the match that saw Magnolia prevailing, 106-98, Sunday, Oct. 24 at the Don Honorio Ventura State University in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Though he stopped short of naming the Hotshots cager, Erram said it would be best to “not gonna be silent on this matter.”

“Basketball is a physical game and everybody knows that. But if you do something beyond that: it’s downright disrespectful and it reflects on who you are as a person. Taunting and trash-talk, that’s part of the game. If you get hit, prepare yourself and just play cause IT’S PART OF IT,” Erram said on his Instagram account chasing89.

“But hurting someone on purpose and spitting on (their) faces and end up enjoying it???? You have no right to be in this league or anywhere else,” Erram continued.

Game 3 saw some increased physicality and even some mild exchanges between players from both teams.

Tension heightened with 3:02 left in the third when Troy Rosario left the game with a dislocated finger after an awkward fall caused by a bump from Magnolia’s Jackson Corpuz.

The Tropang Giga certainly didn’t take Corpuz’s actions kindly as Jayson Castro and Erram had to be restrained by cooler heads following Rosario’s fall.

It is not sure which person Erram tried to approach, but there was no doubt that he’s not buying the excuse of the unnamed Magnolia player.

“You are an adult you know what you’re doing and please don’t give the excuse na nadala sa emotion! Thats b___s___ and you know that! Wag mong hayaan masira ang pangalan mo dahil sa mga ganyan (sitwasyon) na alam mo naman na ikakasasama mo.

“I’m not saying this cause I hate the person, no. I’m saying this to remind him that you can be physical, taunt me, talk trash but don’t you ever spit on my face or someone ever. You need to check yourself or get checked by someone cause that’s not a good thing.

“Remember you’re not just representing yourself. You’re representing your team and the company you’re in and especially your family. You don’t want them to see you like that.”