Pacquiao, Mayweather to face off in basketball match?

By CARLO ANOLIN







Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and American rival Floyd Mayweather Jr. will clash anew, not in the boxing ring though, but in the basketball court.

Pacquiao and Mayweather have joined hands to kick off a charity basketball event titled “Mayweather Vs. Pacquiao All-Star Basketball Charity” in December in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The final date and venue, however, have yet to be announced. Local reports stated that former NBA players will also suit up for the event.

“We agree on the main concept of the event, which is to bring total entertainment to the fans of boxing, basketball and all sports in general and to create a project that will solidify our legacies to the fans,” read the Letter of Intent signed by both boxing greats. “We also aim to generate funds for our chosen charities in time for Christmas.

“On this day (October 1), we will start with the creation of working groups that will finalize the framework and draft formal agreements necessary to ensure the success of this event,” it added.

Both Pacquiao and Mayweather are known basketball enthusiasts with the Filipino boxer-turned-senator himself being the owner of the MPBL.

Pacquiao, 43, announced his retirement from boxing last September and shifted his focus to run for presidency in the upcoming May 2022 elections in the Philippines.