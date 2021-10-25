Gymnast Yulo likely to receive cash incentives from PSC

CARLOS YULO

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Carlos Yulo is expected to receive cash incentives from the Philippine Sports Commission after his “Revenge The Tokyo” battlecry bore fruit at the 50th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan over the weekend.

Yulo made headlines Monday after winning gold and silver medals in the said on Sunday in a performance that eased the pain of his Tokyo Games despair last August.

In fact, the PSC is expected to convene soon to determine the exact amount it will give to the 21-year-old Yulo who was a big disappointment at the Olympics.

“We will wait for the report of GAP (Gymnastics Association of the Philippines) through Cynthia Carrion, but we will revisit the previous incentives,” said PSC Executive Director Atty. Guillermo Iroy.

Under Republic Act 10699 or the “Sports Benefits and Incentives Act of 2001”, financial bonuses of P1 million (gold medal) and P500,000 (silver) are given to athletes who won in world championship-level events held every two years with at least 45 countries participating.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships is being held every year, with the next editions slated in Liverpool, Great Britain in 2022 and Antwerp, Belgium in 2023.

Meantime, Yulo’s success went viral with sports officials, fellow athletes and Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa congratulating him.

“I’m very happy for Caloy. Certainly, he shall be a strong contender in 2024 Paris and 2028 Los Angeles OIympics,” Philippine Sports Commission chairman Butch Ramirez said.

“Caloy has learned a lot from the last Olympics. He is now maturing psychologically and that will be his new armament for the Games to come,” Philippine Olympic Committee President Bambol Tolentino said. “We are now seeing that the new Caloy is unfolding.”

“Huge congratulations Carlos Yulo for his historic wins at the #Kitakyushu2021 #GWC2021,” Koshikawa said.