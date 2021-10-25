Game over for Bolick, Marano?

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Fans are confused as to what is happening between sports-celebrity couple Robert Bolick and Aby Marano.

The two are making noise on social media.

It all started when Bolick, one of the starts of NorthPort in the PBA, posted on Facebook a photo of him with an unidentified girl.

He simply captioned it “vacation.”

It looked pretty harmless until Marano, many-time member of the PH volleyball team, commented: “Solid naman ng vacation niyo. Hindi ko alam may bago kana?”

The former La Salle star went on to flood social media with cryptic posts, including: “Lord tabang,” “May your next tears be tears of joy…”

Fans are now wondering if the two have actually ended their eight-year relationship or are just having a lover’s spat.

The two are yet to confirm or deny the speculations.