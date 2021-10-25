2 Creamline teams advance to BVR on Tour-Santa Ana semis

SANTA ANA, Cagayan ˗ Creamline 1’s Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons advanced to the semis of the BVR on Tour with A 21-10, 21-6 win over PLDT’s Ella and Iza Viray in the first leg quarterfinals Sunday here.
Creamline 2’s Dij Rodriguez and Dzi Gervacio, for their part, avoided the upset axe as they rallied from a 13-11 deficit in the third set to beat the young TM crew of Mer Jauculan and Hannah Cabansay, 18-21, 21-8, 16-14.
It took 53 minutes for Rodriguez and Gervacio to join fellow Cool Smashers’ Rondina and Pons in the semifinals.
Rondina and Pons, who topped Pool B after a perfect 3-0 campaign, were simply impressive on both ends of the sand court, needing only 26 minutes to eliminate the Viray twins.
Rodriguez and Gervacio completed a four-match sweep of women’s Pool C matches with a 21-12, 21-6 rout of Black Mamba Army 2’s Jem Gutierrez and Audrey Paran in the morning session.
Good Health-CDO’s Babylove Barbon and Gen Eslapor reasserted their mastery of Eastern Perlas Spikers’ Mich Morente and Jules Samonte, 21-11, 21-11, to claim the first semis berth.
Biogenic’s Heather Guino-o and Roma Joy Doromal outlasted Sta. Lucia 2’s Bang Pineda and Chay Troncoso, 18-21, 21-18, 20-18, to clinch the last semifinals berth.
In men’s side, Ranran Abdilla and Jaron Requinton of Creamline 1 went perfect in four Pool A matches after defeating KR Guzman and Jeremiah Barrica of EVI Construction, 21-18, 21-14.
Abdilla and Requinton started the day with a 21-18, 21-5 drubbing of Joven Camaganakan and Rhenze Hu of DeliRush 2.