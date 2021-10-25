2 Creamline teams advance to BVR on Tour-Santa Ana semis

SANTA ANA, Cagayan ˗ Creamline 1’s Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons advanced to the semis of the BVR on Tour with A 21-10, 21-6 win over PLDT’s Ella and Iza Viray in the first leg quarterfinals Sunday here.

Creamline 2’s Dij Rodriguez tries to score against a TM defender. (BVR)

Creamline 2’s Dij Rodriguez and Dzi Gervacio, for their part, avoided the upset axe as they rallied from a 13-11 deficit in the third set to beat the young TM crew of Mer Jauculan and Hannah Cabansay, 18-21, 21-8, 16-14.

It took 53 minutes for Rodriguez and Gervacio to join fellow Cool Smashers’ Rondina and Pons in the semifinals.

Rondina and Pons, who topped Pool B after a perfect 3-0 campaign, were simply impressive on both ends of the sand court, needing only 26 minutes to eliminate the Viray twins.

Rodriguez and Gervacio completed a four-match sweep of women’s Pool C matches with a 21-12, 21-6 rout of Black Mamba Army 2’s Jem Gutierrez and Audrey Paran in the morning session.

Good Health-CDO’s Babylove Barbon and Gen Eslapor reasserted their mastery of Eastern Perlas Spikers’ Mich Morente and Jules Samonte, 21-11, 21-11, to claim the first semis berth.

Biogenic’s Heather Guino-o and Roma Joy Doromal outlasted Sta. Lucia 2’s Bang Pineda and Chay Troncoso, 18-21, 21-18, 20-18, to clinch the last semifinals berth.

In men’s side, Ranran Abdilla and Jaron Requinton of Creamline 1 went perfect in four Pool A matches after defeating KR Guzman and Jeremiah Barrica of EVI Construction, 21-18, 21-14.

Abdilla and Requinton started the day with a 21-18, 21-5 drubbing of Joven Camaganakan and Rhenze Hu of DeliRush 2.