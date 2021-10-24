Rondina, Pons top group elims in BVR on Tour Santa Ana

DZI GERVACIO

SANTA ANA, Cagayan ‒ Creamline 1’s Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons overpowered Black Mamba Army 1’s Nene Bautista and Jeannie Delos Reyes, 21-14, 21-9 and ruled the Pool B elims in the BVR on Tour first leg Saturday here.

Rondina and Pons erased an 11-10 deficit in the first set through bullet-like spikes and brilliant court coverage on the way to a perfect 3-0 record.

The pool play sweep put Rondina and Pons in a prime position to win another title in the BVR on Tour even as Creamline 2’s Dij Rodriguez and Dzi Gervacio also stayed undefeated in Pool C following a 21-9, 21-13 romp of Roma Joy Doromal and Heather Guino-o of Biogenic.

Good Health-CDO’s Babylove Barbon and Gen Eslapor scored a 21-13, 21-13 victory over Toyota Tuguegarao’s Nicole Tiamzon and Jho Maraguinot to seize the solo lead in Pool A at 2-0.

TM’s Mer Jauculan and Hannah Cabansay posted a 2-1 slate in Pool B after a tough 21-17, 22-20 win over Sta. Lucia 1’s Jackie Estoquia and DM Demontaño.

Sta. Lucia 2’s Bang Pineda and Chay Troncoso scored a thrilling 21-12, 18-21, 15-11 win over Eastern Perlas Spikers’ Mich Morente and Jules Samonte to tie their opponents at 1-1 in Pool A.

BIANCA LIZARES

Delimondo’s MJ Ebro and Bianca Lizares overcame a narrow opening set loss to beat Black Mamba Army 2’s Jem Gutierrez and Audrey Paran, 20-22, 21-13, 15-9, in their midday duel to enter the win column in Pool C.

Doromal and Guino-o later rebounded from their morning session loss to Rodriguez and Gervacio with a 21-7, 21-14 tripping of Ebro and Lizares to improve to 2-1.

PLDT’s Ella Viray and Iza Viray topped the Black Mamba Army 2, 21-13, 21-12, to post their first win after two straight losses.