Kiefer Ravena battles Parks in Japan’s B.League

KIEFER RAVENA

By JONAS TERRADO

Long-time rivals Kiefer Ravena and Ray Parks Jr. extend their rivalry to Japan as their teams square off this weekend in the B.League.

Parks’ Nagoya Diamond Dolphins host Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars in a two-game series this afternoon and tomorrow both at 3:05 p.m. local time (2:05 p.m. Philippine time) at the Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium.

The B.League will be the third league the two second-generation stars will face each other after their decorated careers in the UAAP and a pair of matchups in the PBA.

But both had to deal with numerous roadblocks before the two were allowed by their PBA ballclubs to take their talents to the Land of the Rising Sun.

RAY PARKS

Ravena has helped Shiga win five of its first six games while Parks and Nagoya climbed to 3-3 after spoiling the debut of Dwight Ramos with the Toyama Grouses by sweeping last week’s two-game set.

Ramos and the winless Grouses will have their hands full as they play two home games against Ryukyu Golden Kings at 5:05 p.m. PH time today and 12:05 p.m. tomorrow.

Kobe Paras and Niigata Albirex at presstime faced the Mikawa Sea Horses, with a second meeting set today at 4:05 p.m. (PH time).

Matthew Aquino will likely make his debut for the Shinshu Brave Warriors, who will visit Osaka Evessa for two games today and tomorrow both at 3:05 p.m. PH time.

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En Neophoenix travel to the home turf of the winless Ibaraki Robots, who will still play sans Javi Gomez de Liano, for two matches with similar tipoff times of 1:05 p.m. PH time.

Kemark Carino could see action for the first time as the Aomori Wat’s meet the Kagawa Five Arrows for two road games in the second division at 5 p.m. PH time today and 2 p.m. PH time tomorrow.

Juan Gomez de Liano hopes to play a role in Earthfriends Tokyo Z’s bid to end its winless campaign also in the second division against the Toyotsu Fighting Eagles today at 12:30 p.m. PH time and tomorrow at 2 p.m. PH time.