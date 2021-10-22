GMA’s ‘Las Hermanas’ is all about family, sisterhood

An intriguing new tale on family and sisterhood awaits Kapuso viewers October 25 as GMA Entertainment Group unveils their much-awaited series, “Las Hermanas.”

Yasmien Kurdi, Thea Tolentino, Faith Da Silva lead the series as the Manansala sisters Dorothy, Minnie, and Scarlet, respectively.

When asked about her character in the show, Yasmien said: “Matapang ‘yung character ni Dorothy. Siya ‘yung magba-balanse sa dalawang sisters niya para buo kami. Hindi niya hahayaan na magkawatak-watak ang Las Hermanas. Siya ‘yung responsable, siya ‘yung ate, siya ‘yung laging nag-a-advise, siya ‘yung laging uma-alalay at tumatayong magulang para sa mga kapatid niya.”

“I am most proud of how all of us worked together,” Thea proudly beamed. “Walang nagsapawan ng eksena, lahat nagbibigayan at kapag sa times na hirap kami, nasusuportahan namin ang isa’t isa. Hindi lang sa aming mga actor, kundi pati na rin sa mga direktor at mga staff.”

“I feel grateful for the trust that they have given me in this amazing project.” Faith said. “For sure, I got really pressured especially lahat ng co-actors ko ay mga batikan at award-winning. And this is my first lead show, so the pressure was really there but I just did my part. I’m just really grateful na on or off-screen, iba ‘yung relationship namin nina Thea and Yasmien and I felt that I gained new sisters.”

In the story, Dorothy, Minnie, and Scarlet’s lives are turned upside down when their father died and left their family bankrupt. From their ostentatious and glamorous home, they had to move to a fishing village in the province with their mother. But another scandal ravages their family when their mother was suddenly arrested for estafa.

Lost and still grieving, the three sisters will try to take matters into their own hands. But their personalities and dreams clash and one unfortunate incident follows another. Suddenly, sacrifices have to be made and not all of them are willing to make it.

When worse comes to worst, can Dorothy, Minnie, and Scarlet prove that blood is indeed thicker than water?

“Las Hermanas” is made more exciting by the Kapuso comeback of Albert Martinez as Lorenzo Ilustre, the charming, self-made businessman who will captivate the heart of Scarlet and be the root of the sisters’ falling out.

“My takeaway from the series – respect women. You can’t possess them and turn them the way you want. You have to accept them the way they are and not create a mold for them because that will never work. In a relationship, there should be two-way traffic all the time. One should understand the other, and one should understand the individuality of each partner.” Albert advised.

Joining them is Jason Abalos as Gabriel Lucero, a handsome fish trader who eventually becomes Dorothy’s boyfriend; Jennica Garcia as Brenda Macario, Gabriel’s ex-girlfriend; Lucho Ayala as Ronald de Guzman, a street-smart orphan who will catch the interest of Minnie; veteran actresses Madeleine Nicolas as Josefa Manansala, the three sisters’ loving grandmother; Melissa Mendez as Divine Sarmiento, Josefa’s close friend.

Also portraying very special roles in the series are Rita Avila as Mildred Manansala, the matriarch of the Manansala family, and Leandro Baldemor as Fernando Manansala, the three sisters’ father who will meet a tragic end.

Completing the cast are Rubi Rubi as Rowena, a woman with an ulterior motive to break the Manansala family apart; Robert Ortega as Berto Macario, a nosy barangay captain and Brenda’s father; Orlando Sol as Francisco Ramos, long-time personal driver and bodyguard of Lorenzo; Coleen Paz as Kiwi Almeda, Scarlet’s housemate.

The series is under the supervision of the GMA Entertainment Group headed by SVP for Entertainment Group Lilybeth G. Rasonable, FVP for Drama Redgie A. Magno, SAVP for Drama Cheryl Ching-Sy, Senior Program Manager Camille D. Hermoso, and Executive Producer Erwin Hilado.

“Las Hermanas” is a product of the visionary minds of GMA’s award-winning and highly talented creative team – Creative Director Aloy Adlawan; Creative Head RJ Nuevas; Creative Consultant Kit Villanueva-Zapata; Headwriter Geng Delgado; Writers Brylle Tabora and Nehemiarey Dallego; Brainstormers Tina Velasco, Cynthia Paz, and Rhoda Marino.

Director Monti Puno Parungao helms this exciting drama series together with associate director Patrick Ferrer.

“Las Hermanas” is to start airing October 25, weekdays after “Eat Bulaga,” on GMA Afternoon Prime.