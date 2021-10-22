‘Daddy’s Gurl’ to offer more fun, laughter

Kapuso viewers are in for more fun and laughter as GMA Network’s hit comedy sitcom, “Daddy’s Gurl,” celebrates its third year on-air with a brand-new hilarious season beginning Oct. 23.

Barak and Stacy’s loveable father-daughter relationship as a promdi widower dad and a pasosyal unica hija continues to be a much-awaited weekend habit for many fans.

Brought to life by seasoned actor, well-loved comedian, and TV host Bossing Vic Sotto and Phenomenal Star Maine Mendoza respectively, the two have grown to learn from each of their characters and owe the series’ successful three-year run to the people working behind the scenes.

“Siguro ‘yung charm ng show nasa writers din. Nasa direktor din,” Vic shared. “To come up with a concept that a lot of viewers can relate to. Itong ‘Daddy’s Gurl,’ family-oriented eh, kasi nga ‘yung tatay paano palalakihin ‘yung dalagang anak na nasa siyudad samantalang siya eh Batangenyong laking probinsya. Magkasalungat ang mga idea nun eh. So papaano ba aayusin yun? Pag may ganitong issues na pinag-uusapan, dun lumalabas ‘yung galing ng mga writer namin, ng aming direktor, na magkakaroon ng resolution ‘yung issue. Dahil for me personally, importante sa akin ‘yun eh. Sa lahat ng aking mga pelikula, sa lahat ng sitcoms na ginampanan ko importante ‘yung may values.”

Maine added that it’s the cast members’ off-cam relationship that makes the episodes relatable and natural.

“Lahat kami we get along off-cam so makikita mo rin on-cam kung paano ba kami magbatuhan ng linya, kung ano ‘yung relationship namin sa isa’t-isa. Parang it all comes naturally, and siyempre dun din kay Direk Chris (Martinez), sa writers namin every week na talagang ‘yung mga episode and ‘yung mga script na sinusulat nila for us parang bina-base rin nila doon ‘yung characters namin and sa ability namin to deliver,” she shared.

The series is further made comical with the appearances of Wally Bayola as Marikit Otogan, Barak’s wife who passed away but still talks to him; and Oyo Sotto as Lance Saavedra, Stacy’s strict, handsome, and charming boss.

Despite the difficulty in taping during a pandemic, Wally said that he learned an important lesson from the show.

“’Yung natutunan ko sa grupo namin ng Daddy’s Gurl, magmula sa production staff hanggang sa mga kasamahan naming cast – never give up. Ito ‘yung nangyayari, pero gagawan namin ng paraan. Magsu-shoot ka sa bahay na wala kang kabatuhan ng linya. So gagawan mo talaga ng paraan. Aside of course, sa magandang relationship na natatamasa ko sa mga kasama ko, ‘yung respect, ‘yung concern, ‘yung mga tulungan.”

For Oyo, it is both fun and challenging to portray a comedic character.

“Si Daddy naman kasi he’s been a comedy actor ever since. Hindi naman talaga ako nag co-comedy pero nagagaya ko siya,” he said. “Kaya ko siyang gayahin if the role permits me, kung kinakailangan dun sa eksena. Kasi dapat magkaiba eh. Kasi kailangan ko mapaniwala ”yung mga tao na hindi niya ako anak dun sa sitcom so iba ‘yung character ko. But I love the role nonetheless and it’s a very fun role to have.”

One of the anniversary surprises is the addition of new interesting characters who will become boarders in Barak and Stacy’s house – Kapuso hunks Carlo San Juan, Prince Carlos, Prince Clemente, and comedian Jem Manicad.

GMA First Vice President for Program Management Joey Abacan is proud of the success that the series and cast enjoys: “Truly it’s a milestone for the comedic cast as it evolves so much since the first season and now, as we enter our third year, a new season of Daddy’s Gurl is continuing its growth as we introduce fresh episodes and new plots with the same level of fun along with the whole gang. Even more surprises awaiting loyal viewers dahil madadagdagan na ang cast natin sa Daddy’s Gurl.”

Under the helm of esteemed director Chris Martinez, “Daddy’s Gurl,” airs this Saturday, October 23, after “Magpakailanman” on GMA-7.