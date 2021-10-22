Creamline women squads humble rivals in BVR on Tour

Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons

SANTA ANA, Cagayan ˗ The Creamline women’s beach volleyball squads, which form the core of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games bronze medal team, expectedly put up a show in Friday’s BVR on Tour first leg opener here.

Creamline 1’s Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons needed only 31 minutes to beat Sta. Lucia 1’s Jackie Estoquia and DM Demontaño, 21-8, 21-13, right after opening their campaign with a 21-10, 21-11 victory over TM’s Mer Jauculan and Hannah Cabansay to lead Pool B at 2-0.

Not to be outdone are Dij Rodriguez and Dzi Gervacio as the Creamline 2 pair topped PLDT’s Ella and Iza Viray, 21-16, 21-14, and Delimondo’s MJ Ebro and Bianca Lizares, 21-14, 21-10, to post a 2-0 record in Pool C.

The pairs of Rondina and Pons, and Rodriguez and Gervacio, are using the Santa Ana leg as part of their build-up for the Asian Seniors Beach Volleyball Championship set on November 23-27 in Phuket, Thailand.

Biogenic Alcohol’s Heather Guino-o and Roma Joy Doromal joined Rodriguez and Gervacio on top of the Pool C standings following a 22-20, 21-17 conquest of PLDT’s Ella and Iza Viray and a 21-11, 21-11 romp of Black Mamba Army 2’s Jem Gutierrez and Audrey Paran.

Estoquia and DM Demontaño, who pulled off a 21-19, 21-15 victory over Black Mamba Army 1’s Nene Bautista and Jeannie Delos Reyes in their Pool B opener, fell in a tie with Jauculan and Cabansay at 1-1. Cabansay and Jauculan rebounded from their loss to Rondina and Pons with a 21-12, 21-14 decision over Bautista and Delos Reyes.

In Pool A, Eastern Perlas Spikers’ Jules Samonte and Mich Morente topped Toyota-Tuguegarao’s Nicole Tiamzon and Jho Maraguinot, 21-19, 21-12, to chalk up their first win, while Good Health CDO’s Babylove Barbon and Gen Eslapor also had a winning start with a 21-13, 21-17 tripping Sta. Lucia 2’s Bang Pineda and Glaudine Troncoso.